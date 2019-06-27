Motorola One Vision goes on sale today in India - here are the specs, price and offers

Motorola’s latest smartphone Moto One Vision goes on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone goes on sale exclusively via Flipkart at 12 pm. It was launched last week in India for Rs 19,999 in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Launch offers of the Motorola One Vision include no-cost EMI for six months on all credit and debit cards. The no-cost EMI offer is only applicable for the ones who buy the One Vision during the first week of sale ( June 27 to July 4). Vodafone customers can get up to Rs 3,750 cashback and up to 250GB additional data.

The One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone and only the second in the segment to come with a hole-punch display. It is also the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets a 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels.

Under the hood, a Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor is paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The SoC IS paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. In terms of battery, the One Vision gets a 3,500 mAh battery with support for TurboPower fast charging support. Motorola claims that the fast charging tech can provide 7 hours of juice in 15 minutes.

Optics include a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.7 Samsung GM-1 sensor and a secondary 5MP f/2.2 camera. The rear camera setup also includes dual-LED flash and supports Portrait Mode, 8x digital zoom, HDR, etc. There is also a ‘Night Vision’ mode for capturing better photos in low-light conditions. For selfies, the punch-hole houses a 25MP f/2.0 sensor. Motorola One Vision is the first smartphone to feature 'Quad-Pixel' technology on the front and rear cameras.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.Motorola One Vision boots on Android 9.0 out of the box and is a part of Google’s Android One Program, ensuring timely software updates for two years and security patches for three years. The smartphone has been launched in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. However, only the Sapphire Gradient colour would be available on sale today.