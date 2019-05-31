Motorola One Vision could launch in India before June second week for around Rs 25,000

Motorola is planning to launch the Motorola One Vision in India in June. The company has not announced the launch date, but according to a report, the smartphone could launch in India during the first or second week of June 2019.

Moto One Vision has passed the BIS standards for certification in India, and according to 91Mobiles, the smartphone could launch before the second week of June. The report states that Motorola One Vision could launch in India around a speculated price of Rs 25,000, similar to the smartphone’s pricing in Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

To recall, Motorola One Vision was first launched in Brazil, followed by some other international markets. Motorola had announced that the company would make Motorola One Vision available in limited markets. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole on the left. It comes with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the mid-range smartphone gets a 10nm 2.2.GHz Exynos 9609 SoC and Mali G72 GPU for graphics. The Octa-core chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

In terms of camera, Motorola One Vision gets a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 secondary camera. For power backup, the device packs a 3,500 mAh battery which also supports TurboCharge fast charging tech via USB Type-C. It runs on stock Android 9.0 out of the box.