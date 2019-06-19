App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Pro renders reveal smartphone with quad cameras at the back

From the images, it can be seen that the One Pro would come with a water-drop notch at the top of its 6.2-inch display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this year, Motorola was rumoured to be working on a smartphone with four cameras at the back. A fresh report has revealed that the smartphone would be launched as Motorola One Pro. CAD renders of the device also give hints about what the smartphone would look like.

Popular tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with the website CashKaro has released CAD renders of the Motorola One Pro. From the images, it can be seen that the One Pro would come with a water-drop notch at the top of its 6.2-inch display.

The device would also house an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device. There would be very slim bezels on three sides with the chin being slightly thicker for the Motorola branding.

Close

The speaker grille and SIM tray would be placed on the top side of the smartphone, whereas the Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mic would be positioned at the bottom. The power and volume buttons would be placed on the right side of the smartphone, leaving its left side completely blank.

related news

At the back, the camera unit would have a huge bump, making the phone 9.8mm thick. The camera unit is placed in the centre with the four sensors placed at each corner of the quadrant. The Motorola logo is placed below these four sensors. There is currently no information on the megapixel count or any other features of the rear camera unit.

Motorola is expected to price the Motorola One Pro in the premium segment. The Lenovo-owned manufacturer is also working on another One-series smartphone called Motorola One Action. 

The smartphone is expected to come with a punch-hole display and an Exynos 9609 processor. While details on the launch of these two smartphones are currently unknown, Motorola is launching the first One-series smartphone tomorrow in India called Motorola One Vision. One Vision features a 6.3-inch CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

