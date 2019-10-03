Motorola One Macro to debut next week in India: Report

The company is yet to drop any teaser hinting the One Macro’s launch in India.
Motorola is reportedly launching a new smartphone next week in India. The company would unveil the Motorola One Macro as the latest addition under its One-series smartphones.
A 91Mobiles report does not reveal the exact launch date of the Motorola One Macro. However, the website was able to spot a listing on an Arabian website that revealed specifications of the One Macro.
The One Macro would feature an HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There would be a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB memory. There would be a 4,000 mAh battery on the Motorola One Macro.
Camera sensor details are unknown, but the One Macro is confirmed to feature triple-cameras at the back. The camera module would include an autofocus lens and LED flash as well. There would be a dedicated Night mode for low-light photography along with macro mode and video mode on the One Macro.
For selfies, there will be a front camera inside the water-drop notch.Motorola One Macro would run on Android 9 out of the box. The company is yet to drop any teaser hinting the One Macro’s launch in India.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.