Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Macro to debut next week in India: Report

The company is yet to drop any teaser hinting the One Macro’s launch in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative picture
Representative picture

Motorola is reportedly launching a new smartphone next week in India. The company would unveil the Motorola One Macro as the latest addition under its One-series smartphones.

A 91Mobiles report does not reveal the exact launch date of the Motorola One Macro. However, the website was able to spot a listing on an Arabian website that revealed specifications of the One Macro.

The One Macro would feature an HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There would be a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB memory. There would be a 4,000 mAh battery on the Motorola One Macro.

Close

Camera sensor details are unknown, but the One Macro is confirmed to feature triple-cameras at the back. The camera module would include an autofocus lens and LED flash as well. There would be a dedicated Night mode for low-light photography along with macro mode and video mode on the One Macro.

For selfies, there will be a front camera inside the water-drop notch.

Motorola One Macro would run on Android 9 out of the box. The company is yet to drop any teaser hinting the One Macro’s launch in India.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 06:35 pm

