Motorola likely to launch camera-focused One Macro phone today: Rumoured specifications, expected price and other details

Motorola said it would unveil a new phone in India today, without giving away specific details, even as its communication hinted that the phone could be the Motorola One Macro.



Little things can bring BIG happiness. Find your joys all around and #Motorola will help you maximise them! #KhushiyanMagnified. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/inPTey8t3g

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 4, 2019

Motorola has been teasing the One Macro on its social media handles. As the name suggests, One Macro would focus primarily on macro photography. Motorola’s Twitter handle features posts showcasing the macro photography capabilities of the One Macro.

A Flipkart microsite suggests that Motorola One Macro would be exclusive to the website. While the company has not teased any other specifications, a 91Mobiles report does give an idea about the specifications of Motorola One Macro.

Motorola One Macro would feature an HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio, according to the report. The display would house a tiny notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the One Macro could house a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 processor with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB memory. There would be a 4,000 mAh battery on the Motorola One Macro.

According to a GSMArena report, the One Macro would have a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The third sensor would be a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera unit would also feature laser-assisted autofocus.