App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Action with triple cameras and CineVision display to launch in India on August 23

The camera department is where the One Action claims to be a standout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motorola One Action
Motorola One Action

Motorola has launched the Motorola One Action in Brazil and would soon launch in India. The company has sent out invites for an event on August 23 and a teaser image suggests it would be a Flipkart exclusive. 

A Flipkart microsite with details of the Motorola One Action launch has gone live, revealing the August 23 launch date. The listing only reveals the camera’s video recording and the 21:9 CineVision display of the Motorola One Action. However, we have other confirmed specifications of the Motorola One Action after it's Brazil launch. 

The Motorola One Action sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole in the top-left corner, just like the Motorola One Vision.

Close

Under the hood, there is a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, paired with Mali G72 GPU for graphics. There is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage on the One Action. It is backed by a fairly large 3,500 mAh battery with 10W charging.

related news

The camera department is where the One Action claims to be a standout. It features a triple camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For reducing shake, the camera unit comes with Enhanced Video Stabilisation. 

There is a 12MP f/2.0 front camera with Quad-Pixel technology and supports features like Portrait lightning, Auto Smile, Cinemagraph, etc. 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For secure unlocking, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back and face unlock.

The Motorola One Action is expected to be priced in India near Rs 20,000. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.