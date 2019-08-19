Motorola One Action with triple cameras and CineVision display to launch in India on August 23

Motorola has launched the Motorola One Action in Brazil and would soon launch in India. The company has sent out invites for an event on August 23 and a teaser image suggests it would be a Flipkart exclusive.

A Flipkart microsite with details of the Motorola One Action launch has gone live, revealing the August 23 launch date. The listing only reveals the camera’s video recording and the 21:9 CineVision display of the Motorola One Action. However, we have other confirmed specifications of the Motorola One Action after it's Brazil launch.

The Motorola One Action sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole in the top-left corner, just like the Motorola One Vision.

Under the hood, there is a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, paired with Mali G72 GPU for graphics. There is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage on the One Action. It is backed by a fairly large 3,500 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The camera department is where the One Action claims to be a standout. It features a triple camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For reducing shake, the camera unit comes with Enhanced Video Stabilisation.

There is a 12MP f/2.0 front camera with Quad-Pixel technology and supports features like Portrait lightning, Auto Smile, Cinemagraph, etc.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For secure unlocking, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back and face unlock.

The Motorola One Action is expected to be priced in India near Rs 20,000.