Motorola One Action to launch today in India at 12 pm: Livestream details, expected pricing, specifications

Motorola is all set to launch the One Action today in India. Key features of the One Action include a 21:9 CineVision display, a triple camera setup with a 117-degree ultra-wide sensor that comes with a Go-Pro-like feature.

Motorola would launch its latest One-series smartphone in India at 12 pm at an event in New Delhi. The company is hosting a live-stream that would be available on Motorola’s YouTube channel.

Motorola One Action has already made its global debut in Brazil. We expect Motorola to launch the One Action with the same specifications as the Brazil variant. It is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 20,700) and is expected to be priced in the same range in India.

Specifications of the One Action include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 1080*2520 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole in the top-left corner, just like the Motorola One Vision.

Under the hood, there is a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, paired with Mali G72 GPU for graphics. There is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage on the One Action. It is backed by a fairly-large 3,500 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The camera department is where the One Action claims to be a standout. It features a triple camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens.

There is a 16MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For reducing shake, the camera unit comes with Enhanced Video Stabilisation.

For clicking selfies, the One Action has a 12MP f/2.0 front camera with Quad-Pixel technology and supports features like Portrait lightning, Auto Smile, Cinemagraph, etc.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. To securely unlock the device, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back and face unlock.

