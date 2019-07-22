Motorola One Action spotted on Android Enterprise Directory ahead of launch

Motorola is rumoured to be working on a new One-series device called Motorola One Action. The smartphone has been spotted on the Android Enterprise Directory, revealing specifications of the device before its launch.

The Motorola One Action would have the same punch-hole design found on the Motorola One Vision, as per the listing. The smartphone would feature a 6.3-inch display and have 4GB RAM with 128GB storage onboard. Other details revealed include a fingerprint scanner, NFC support and Android 9 OS.

Press renders and specs of the Motorola One Action have leaked in the past. According to these reports, the One Action would feature a triple camera setup at the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android One branding. The 6.3-inch display would have a full HD+ resolution with the punch-hole on the top left.

Performance specs include a Mali G72 GPU and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. Further, the One Action is rumoured to get a 3,500 mAh battery with possible Turbo Charge fast charging tech.