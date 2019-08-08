App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Action specifications and pricing details leaked before official launch

Like the One Vision, the One Action would have a punch-hole display and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Motorola One Action is speculated to launch soon. While Motorola is yet to announce the official launch date, an Amazon Germany listing has revealed the pricing and specifications of the One Action.

While the listing of the Motorola One Action has been taken down, WinFuture was quick to spot the listing and has reported the specifications and other details. 

The One Action is expected to launch during IFA Berlin 2019. It would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2520 pixels. Like the One Vision, the One Action would have a punch-hole display and a 21:9 aspect ratio. 

Close

Under the hood, there would be an Exynos 9609 SoC powering the One Action. It would be paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There have been rumours of Motorola launching a 3GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB variant of the smartphone. There would be a 3,500 mAh battery, which is average as per the current standards.

related news

In optics, the One Action would have triple cameras at the back with a 13MP primary camera. The other two sensors would be a depth sensor and a 117-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there would be a 13MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

According to the report, the Motorola One Action would be available for EUR 299 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It is speculated that the phone would be available starting September 13.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

