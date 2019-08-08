Motorola One Action specifications and pricing details leaked before official launch

Motorola One Action is speculated to launch soon. While Motorola is yet to announce the official launch date, an Amazon Germany listing has revealed the pricing and specifications of the One Action.

While the listing of the Motorola One Action has been taken down, WinFuture was quick to spot the listing and has reported the specifications and other details.

The One Action is expected to launch during IFA Berlin 2019. It would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2520 pixels. Like the One Vision, the One Action would have a punch-hole display and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there would be an Exynos 9609 SoC powering the One Action. It would be paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There have been rumours of Motorola launching a 3GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB variant of the smartphone. There would be a 3,500 mAh battery, which is average as per the current standards.

In optics, the One Action would have triple cameras at the back with a 13MP primary camera. The other two sensors would be a depth sensor and a 117-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there would be a 13MP front camera inside the punch-hole.