Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Action renders leaked again, to be launched in two colours

Android Enterprise Directory listings revealed that Motorola One Action would feature a 6.3-inch display would have a Full HD+ resolution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola has been working on the next One-series smartphone called the One Action. The smartphone has been leaked several times in the past.

A new leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals the design and colour options of the Motorola One Action.

Agarwal has uploaded an image revealing the design of the Motorola One Action. The smartphone could be offered in White and Bluish-Green colour options. 

Close
Like previous reports suggested, the Motorola One Action would sport a punch-hole display. The power and volume buttons would be located on the right side. There would be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed in the centre.

At the back, there would be a vertically aligned triple camera setup with LED flash. The Motorola One Action would also be a part of the Android One program, meaning assured security and software patches.

related news

Android Enterprise Directory listings revealed that Motorola One Action would feature a 6.3-inch display would have a Full HD+ resolution. 

Performance specs include a Mali G72 GPU and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. Further, the One Action is rumoured to get a 3,500 mAh battery with possible Turbo Charge fast charging tech. 

Optics would include a 12.6MP sensor at the front and back. The smartphone was recently spotted on the NBTC website with the model number XT2013-1. Geekbench listings in the past have shown that the One Action would get powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 with 4GB RAM, same as the One Vision.

There is no confirmed launch date or expected pricing details yet of Motorola One Vision.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 11:09 am

