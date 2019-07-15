Motorola One Action gets NBTC certification in Thailand, could launch soon

After the launch of the One Vision, Motorola is working on two new One-series smartphones. The Motorola One Action and One Pro have been leaked a few times in the past. Out of the two, the Motorola One Action has been certified in Thailand, hinting an imminent launch.

The Motorola One Action with the model number XT2013-2 has received an NBTC certification in Thailand. NashvilleChatterClass was the first to report about the certification. The report mentions that the same model number and another variant of the Motorola One Action with the model number XT2013-1 were certified by the Russian EEC, US FCC, etc.

The NBTC listing does not reveal any specifications of the One Action. However, Geekbench listings in the past have shown that the One Action would get powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 with 4GB RAM, same as the One Vision.

Image renders of the One Action show a punch-hole display, a triple camera setup at the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android One branding.

Other leaked specs include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, Mali G72 GPU, 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. The One Action is rumoured to get a 3,500 mAh battery with possible Turbo Charge fast charging tech. The primary camera and the front camera could include a 12.6MP sensor.

Motorola is yet to announce or confirm the launch date of Motorola One Action. However, the recent certification listings suggest that the smartphone could launch soon.