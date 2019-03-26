App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola launches Moto G7, Moto One in India: Prices, specs, availability

The Moto G7 is the second device after the G7 Power launched in India under the Moto 7th generation lineup

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G7 and Moto One in India. Both devices enter the market as entry-level mid-range smartphones considering the specifications they provide for the pricing. The Moto G7 is priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the Moto One is priced at Rs 13,999. Both these devices are available on Flipkart, Moto Hub stores and leading mobile stores across the country.

Moto G7

The Moto G7 is the second device after the G7 Power launched in India under the Moto 7th generation lineup. The device has a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2270*1080. It has a water-drop notch with a 3D curved glass display and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded further using microSD up to 512GB.

related news

For optics, the G7 has a dual camera setup which includes a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary lens is a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The rear camera unit comes with Portrait Mode, Auto Smile,  Cinemagraph, HDR, PDAF, gyro-EIS. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.2 sensor is housed inside the teardrop notch that can shoot videos at 1080p.

The G7 packs a 3,000 mAh battery that should provide decent power backup. It includes a 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C, which Motorola claims can deliver 9 hours of charge in 15 minutes. The device has fingerprint scanner at the back and also supports Face Unlock.

For connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP and aptX, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, etc.

The Moto G7 runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie and is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in Clear White and Ceramic Black colours.

Moto One

The Moto One is an Android One device launched in India. Globally, the phone has been launched as Motorola One Power. The Moto One has a 5.9-inch HD+ display with an iPhone-like notch at the top. The device with a Max Vision display has a 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. The Moto One also has a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and front camera with an 8MP lens. It houses a 3,000 battery with a 15W Turbo Power fast charging support.

The device is priced at Rs 13,999 and is available via Flipkart, Moto Hub stores and leading mobile stores across India.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Android One #gadgets #mobile #Moto G7 #Moto One #Motorola #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Tussle in Mahagathbandhan Over Bihar's Darbhanga Lok Sabha Seat

Saradha Scam: Very, Very Serious Allegations Made by CBI Against Kolka ...

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 22

Xiaomi Teases 100W Fast Charging Solution Which Can Fully Charge a Sma ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.