Motorola launches Moto G7, Moto One in India: Prices, specs, availability

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G7 and Moto One in India. Both devices enter the market as entry-level mid-range smartphones considering the specifications they provide for the pricing. The Moto G7 is priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the Moto One is priced at Rs 13,999. Both these devices are available on Flipkart, Moto Hub stores and leading mobile stores across the country.

Moto G7

The Moto G7 is the second device after the G7 Power launched in India under the Moto 7th generation lineup. The device has a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2270*1080. It has a water-drop notch with a 3D curved glass display and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded further using microSD up to 512GB.

For optics, the G7 has a dual camera setup which includes a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary lens is a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The rear camera unit comes with Portrait Mode, Auto Smile, Cinemagraph, HDR, PDAF, gyro-EIS. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.2 sensor is housed inside the teardrop notch that can shoot videos at 1080p.

The G7 packs a 3,000 mAh battery that should provide decent power backup. It includes a 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C, which Motorola claims can deliver 9 hours of charge in 15 minutes. The device has fingerprint scanner at the back and also supports Face Unlock.

For connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP and aptX, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, etc.

The Moto G7 runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie and is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in Clear White and Ceramic Black colours.

Moto One

The Moto One is an Android One device launched in India. Globally, the phone has been launched as Motorola One Power. The Moto One has a 5.9-inch HD+ display with an iPhone-like notch at the top. The device with a Max Vision display has a 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. The Moto One also has a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and front camera with an 8MP lens. It houses a 3,000 battery with a 15W Turbo Power fast charging support.

The device is priced at Rs 13,999 and is available via Flipkart, Moto Hub stores and leading mobile stores across India.