Motorola G8 Play specifications tipped, could sport a 4,000 mAh battery

Motorola is working on the next iteration of its G-series smartphones. Alleged specifications of the G8 Play have leaked online, courtesy an FCC listing.

Leaked schematics reveal the Moto G8 Play sports a wide-notch at the top of the 19:9 HD+ display. XDA Developers first spotted the FCC listing, and its report reveals that the front panel is 169mm diagonally tall. The size includes the notch and the bezels around the display, which means that the actual screen size would be smaller.

At the back, there would be a single camera placed on the top-left corner. The schematics do not show any cutout for the rear fingerprint scanner, but it is speculated to be positioned in the centre.

Under the hood, the G8 Play is rumoured to house MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 SoC with 3GB and 4GB RAM. In terms of storage, there would be 32GB and 64GB internal memory. The G8 Play would pack a 4,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the G7 Play’s 3.000 mAh cell.

Other specifications include NFC and dual-SIM support. The G8 Play would be available in Iron and Cosmo colours. Motorola would launch the smartphone first in Brazil, followed by its availability in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and European markets.