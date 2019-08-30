App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola G8 Play specifications tipped, could sport a 4,000 mAh battery

Under the hood, the G8 Play is rumoured to house MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 SoC with 3GB and 4GB RAM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola is working on the next iteration of its G-series smartphones. Alleged specifications of the G8 Play have leaked online, courtesy an FCC listing. 

Leaked schematics reveal the Moto G8 Play sports a wide-notch at the top of the 19:9 HD+ display. XDA Developers first spotted the FCC listing, and its report reveals that the front panel is 169mm diagonally tall. The size includes the notch and the bezels around the display, which means that the actual screen size would be smaller.

At the back, there would be a single camera placed on the top-left corner. The schematics do not show any cutout for the rear fingerprint scanner, but it is speculated to be positioned in the centre.

Close

Under the hood, the G8 Play is rumoured to house MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 SoC with 3GB and 4GB RAM. In terms of storage, there would be 32GB and 64GB internal memory. The G8 Play would pack a 4,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the G7 Play’s 3.000 mAh cell.

related news

Other specifications include NFC and dual-SIM support. The G8 Play would be available in Iron and Cosmo colours. Motorola would launch the smartphone first in Brazil, followed by its availability in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and European markets.

In related news, Motorola recently launched the One Action in India. The smartphone features a punch-hole display and triple camera setup and is available for sale at Rs 13,999.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.