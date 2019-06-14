App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola G6 Plus gets a huge price cut of Rs 10,500

The price cut could probably mean that Moto G7 Plus is soon coming to India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of the Motorola One Vision launch in India, Motorola has reportedly slashed the price of the Moto G6 Plus in India. The smartphone launched last year has received a fresh discount of Rs 10,500.

According to TheMobileIndian, Motorola has given a price refresh to its Moto G6 Plus. After its price cut of around Rs 10,500, the device can now be bought for Rs 11,999. Upon checking, we found that the new price has not yet reflected on Amazon India’s website where it is still retailing for Rs 14,445. 

The price cut could probably mean that  Moto G7 Plus is soon coming to India. Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of Moto G7 Plus in India. Currently, under the new G7 series, Motorola has only launched Moto G7 and G7 Power in the country.

To recall, Moto G6 Plus was launched in India for Rs 22,499. The smartphone features a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Running under the hood is a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD slot. To back the performance, there is a 3,200 mAh battery with TurboCharge support.

For optics, Moto G6 Plus includes dual cameras at the back. It comprises a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor with dual autofocus pixel tech and a 5MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera with support for face-unlock.

Connectivity options imclude 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as an alternative to face-unlock.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

