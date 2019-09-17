Motor Vehicles Act: Man fined twice within a minute for same traffic violation

Ever since the amended Motor Vehicle Act was implemented, several stories of hefty fines and bizarre ways to get by the laws have been afloat. Recently, a resident of Greater Noida was reportedly issued two e-challans for the same traffic violation within a span of one minute.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who resides in Sector 36 of Greater Noida, alleged that the traffic cops had issued two e-challans against him within a minute for ‘parking his vehicle dangerously in a public place’. Though he received one challan on September 14 and the other on September 15, the timing of the issuance was apart by just a minute, Hindustan Times reported.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said the incident took place on September 14, when he had gone to see off a relative. He was at Pari Chowk to drop off a relative in his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car when he had parked his vehicle near a police station. “I parked my car near Pari Chowk police post and was waiting for a bus to Aligarh with my relative. After he left, I got into my car and was driving back home when I received a message with an e-challan worth Rs 500 for a traffic violation at 1.03 pm. It mentioned that I was fined for parking the vehicle dangerously at a public place.”

Sharma stated that he cleared the payment immediately after realising that he had actually violated a traffic rule. However, soon after, he got one more e-challan fining him Rs 1,000 this time, for the same traffic rule violation. "I was surprised to get the second challan for the same violation. The two challans were issued in a gap of one minute. The traffic police personnel had not asked me to move away from my vehicle," he added.

Notably, as per traffic norms, a person ought to be fined Rs 500 the first time he or she parks a vehicle dangerously in a public place. If the offense is repeated, the amount increases to Rs 1,000.

However, both the pictures in the respective challan copies he received, showed the same car parked at the same spot.

Though the Noida resident went to the Sector Beta II police station, they did not register his complaint. "The cops there asked me to visit the Traffic Police office in Noida Sector 14-A for grievance redressal," he added.

Later, Noida Traffic Inspector Ravindra Vashishtha said that it appears to be a case of a technical glitch. It is possible that after the first fine was issued, another set of cops saw the parked vehicle and issued the second challan.