App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto Z4 spotted on US FCC listings, specifications and features leaked

The listing reveals that Moto Z4, codenamed ‘foles’ would be compatible with Moto Mods like the previous generation Moto Z smartphones.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

The launch date of Motorola’s Moto Z4 seems to be nearing as the smartphone has been spotted at the US FCC listings. The Moto Z4, although a flagship, has been reported to have mid-range specifications, unlike the previous Moto Z series.

The Moto Z4 was first spotted by XDA Developers on the US FCC listings. The listing reveals that Moto Z4, codenamed ‘foles’ would be compatible with Moto Mods like the previous generation Moto Z smartphones. The Moto Z4 with model number T56X62 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 645 SoC as against the current flagship Moto Z3 which comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. The processor would come paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage options. There is no mention of expandable storage via microSD.

In terms of display, the Moto Z4 could sport a water-drop notch or a punch-hole display up front. However, renders leaked in the past reveal that the Moto Z4 could come with a water-drop notch on a 6.39-inch Full HD+ panel. The OLED display would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. As for the camera, the Moto Z4 could come with a single rear camera with a 48MP sensor f/1.6 in it. At the front, there would be a 24.8MP camera for selfies.

A recent report stated that the Moto Z4 could come with a 3,632 mAh battery and would support TurboCharge fast-charging technology. Thanks to Moto Mods, Moto Z4 would be 5G-ready. The flagship device is expected to launch in the US for $399 (approximately Rs 27,640).

related news

Motorola could also unveil the Moto Z4 Force as a Pro variant. The Moto Z4 Force is rumoured to have the same design as the standard variant. It would have a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Unlike the standard variant, the Moto Z4 could sport a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.6 primary camera and a secondary 13MP f/1.8 lens. The third sensor is an 8MP telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. It has the same 25MP front camera as the Moto Z4.

One place where the Moto Z4 Force may lack is the battery capacity. It is rumoured to have a smaller 3,230 mAh battery with QuickCharge support. The Moto Z4 Force is expected to launch in the US for $650 (approximately Rs 45,030).
First Published on May 10, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Moto Z4 #Motorola #Technology #trends

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jum ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 35,990 Candidates Qualify ...

After Calling on Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu Holds Closed-door Meet With ...

Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI

Born Without Hands, Student Writes CBSE Class 10 Exam Using His Feet a ...

Rahul Gandhi Responsible if Modi Comes Back to Power, Congress Harming ...

Google Says Dating Queries Outpace Matrimony Search in India

Ep 2: What the People of Odisha Had to Say Ahead of Lok Sabha & Assemb ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Cl ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 11,300; meta ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

Voltas shares dive over 6% after weak Q4 earnings

PNB Housing Finance shares surge on robust Q4 results

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.