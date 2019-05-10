Moto Z4 spotted on US FCC listings, specifications and features leaked

The launch date of Motorola’s Moto Z4 seems to be nearing as the smartphone has been spotted at the US FCC listings. The Moto Z4, although a flagship, has been reported to have mid-range specifications, unlike the previous Moto Z series.

The Moto Z4 was first spotted by XDA Developers on the US FCC listings. The listing reveals that Moto Z4, codenamed ‘foles’ would be compatible with Moto Mods like the previous generation Moto Z smartphones. The Moto Z4 with model number T56X62 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 645 SoC as against the current flagship Moto Z3 which comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. The processor would come paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage options. There is no mention of expandable storage via microSD.

In terms of display, the Moto Z4 could sport a water-drop notch or a punch-hole display up front. However, renders leaked in the past reveal that the Moto Z4 could come with a water-drop notch on a 6.39-inch Full HD+ panel. The OLED display would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. As for the camera, the Moto Z4 could come with a single rear camera with a 48MP sensor f/1.6 in it. At the front, there would be a 24.8MP camera for selfies.

A recent report stated that the Moto Z4 could come with a 3,632 mAh battery and would support TurboCharge fast-charging technology. Thanks to Moto Mods, Moto Z4 would be 5G-ready. The flagship device is expected to launch in the US for $399 (approximately Rs 27,640).

Motorola could also unveil the Moto Z4 Force as a Pro variant. The Moto Z4 Force is rumoured to have the same design as the standard variant. It would have a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Unlike the standard variant, the Moto Z4 could sport a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.6 primary camera and a secondary 13MP f/1.8 lens. The third sensor is an 8MP telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. It has the same 25MP front camera as the Moto Z4.

One place where the Moto Z4 Force may lack is the battery capacity. It is rumoured to have a smaller 3,230 mAh battery with QuickCharge support. The Moto Z4 Force is expected to launch in the US for $650 (approximately Rs 45,030).