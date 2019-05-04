Moto Z4 renders reveal design from all four sides

Motorola’s next flagship device is bound to launch sometime this year. The Moto Z4 has got its share of hype for the 48MP camera and in-display fingerprint scanner. The latest leaks update includes renders of the upcoming smartphone that suggest Motorola might just bring back the headphone jack on the Moto Z4.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has revealed the design renders of the Moto Z4. The leaked render image showcases the smartphone from all four sides.

At the front, the display has a tiny water-drop notch that houses the selfie camera. The right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and power button, leading the left side completely blank.

The rear panel has a single 48MP primary camera with LED flash and a round Motorola logo below it. At the bottom of the back panel is a 16-pin connector for Moto Mods. The charging slot and 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom side of the smartphone whereas the speaker grill and the sim card slot are placed at the top side.

In terms of specs, the Moto Z4 will have a 6.4-inch Full HD OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Although the Moto Z4 is a flagship device, it is rumoured to get powered by the slightly old mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Motorola’s current flagship Moto Z3 has a Snapdragon 835 SoC onboard. The Moto Z4 is expected to come with 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

For optics, the Moto Z4 would have a primary 48MP sensor with LED flash. The 25MP front camera would be embedded inside the water-drop notch and would come with Group Selfie Mode and AI/AR technology support.

In terms of battery, the Moto Z4 is expected to have a 3,600 mAh battery with TurboCharge fast-charging technology. It would have a water-repellant design, but the leaks do not mention any IP rating. The device would be 5G-ready with the help of Moto Mods. Lastly, the Moto Z4 is expected to launch for $480 (roughly Rs 33,200) in the US.