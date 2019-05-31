Moto Z4 launched with 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48MP camera

Motorola has officially launched the Moto Z4 in the USA and Canada. Moto Z4 is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2019 and comes with features such as a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 675 SoC, water-drop notch at the top, among others.

The device has been launched in the USA for USD 499 (approximately Rs. 34,900) and goes on sale from June 6. There is no word on its India launch, but the Moto Z4 is expected to launch later this year. The smartphone had been in the news recently for getting delivered to a customer before its official launch.

Additionally, interested customers can buy the Moto 5G Mod for USD 349.99 (approximately Rs. 24,500), whereas Verizon customers can get it for a discounted price of USD 199.99 (approximately Rs 14,000).

Coming to the specs, Moto Z4 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080* 2340 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch at the top of the display which houses the selfie camera. The smartphone comes powered by mid-range processing unit Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is surprising considering the device is Motorola's flagship smartphone. The Octa-core processor is paired with 4GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD up to 2TB.

In optics, the Moto Z4 houses a single 48MP camera at the back. The sensor produces 12MP images and has an aperture of f/1.7. It comes with Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and Laser Focus with Dual LED flash. Moto Z4 also comes with Night Mode for better performance in low-light conditions. For selfies, Moto Z4 sports a 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C. For biometric authentication, Moto Z4 comes with an under-the-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 9.0 out of the box with some customisations for Moto Actions. Like its predecessors, Moto Z4 supports various Moto Mods. It comes with a 3,600 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboCharge tech.

It would be available in Flash Grey and Frost White colour options.