Moto Razr with clamshell design could launch in December 2019

Motorola’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr, has been off the rumour mill’s radar for some time. The foldable smartphone has been in its development stage for quite some time. But now, the latest update on the device is that it could launch by the end of the year.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Motorola would launch the Moto Razr in European markets in December 2019 or January 2020.

As rumoured previously, the Moto Razr is expected to be priced near $1,500, which would be about $500 less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold and nearly $700 than the Huawei Mate X.

Although priced lesser than other foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr would offer mid-range specifications for $1,500. It would feature the classic Moto Razr flip-phone design.

Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery previously had confirmed that the company had started working on a foldable smartphone a long time ago. He did not reveal any specifications but stated that the company would not pursue the design of having a foldable screen on the outside.

The company had filed a patent in January which showed that the foldable smartphone would have a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr V3.

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone has been codenamed Voyager and would have limited features on the secondary display when folded. Moto Razr would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps.

Moto Razr is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which when folded would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display.

The Moto Razr is rumoured to Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. Out of the eight cores, 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores would clock at 2.2GHz, and the remaining six cores ARM Cortex-A55 cores would clock at 1.7GHz. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU.

The system-on-chip is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

A few months ago, a leaked Moto Razr box revealed that it would have a charger with foldable plugs, a Type-C cable, a USB-to-3.5mm adapter, and a pair of headphones. The inclusion of an audio adapter confirms that Moto Razr would not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto Razr is expected to launch in the US for $1,500.