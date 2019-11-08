Moto G8 leaked video reveals design and 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Tech giant Motorola is gearing up to expand its G8 lineup of smartphones with the upcoming launch of Moto G8. The device will join G8 Plus and G8 Play devices which were launched in select markets towards the end of last month. The standard G8 will likely pack specs which will place it between the G8 Play and G8 Plus.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently leaked a promotional video of the Moto G8. While the video only lasted six seconds, it gave us a brief idea about what to expect on the vanilla Moto G8.

First, let’s look at the back of the device. It would seem that the device will get a triple camera setup in vertical alignment along with an LED flash on the top left corner of the phone. The triple camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors are likely an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor.

The Moto dimple on the back will likely double as a fingerprint reader, similar to what we saw with the Moto G8 Plus. There’s not much to tell when we get to the front of the device, apart from the position of the selfie camera in a waterdrop notch. Another giveaway is the colour variants the phone will arrive in – Black, Blue and Red.