App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G8 leaked video reveals design and 48-megapixel triple camera setup

The standard Moto G8 will likely be a toned-down version of the G8 Plus.

Carlsen Martin

Tech giant Motorola is gearing up to expand its G8 lineup of smartphones with the upcoming launch of Moto G8. The device will join G8 Plus and G8 Play devices which were launched in select markets towards the end of last month. The standard G8 will likely pack specs which will place it between the G8 Play and G8 Plus.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently leaked a promotional video of the Moto G8. While the video only lasted six seconds, it gave us a brief idea about what to expect on the vanilla Moto G8.

First, let’s look at the back of the device. It would seem that the device will get a triple camera setup in vertical alignment along with an LED flash on the top left corner of the phone. The triple camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors are likely an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor.

Close

The Moto dimple on the back will likely double as a fingerprint reader, similar to what we saw with the Moto G8 Plus. There’s not much to tell when we get to the front of the device, apart from the position of the selfie camera in a waterdrop notch. Another giveaway is the colour variants the phone will arrive in – Black, Blue and Red.

related news

We also expect the vanilla Moto G8 to feature an FHD+ IPS LCD screen, rather than an AMOLED. Lastly, the video also shows a speaker and headphone jack on the bottom of the upcoming Moto G8. Nothing has been revealed in terms of internal specifications, but the standard Moto G8 will likely be a toned-down version of the G8 Plus, which recently launched in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.