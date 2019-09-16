Moto E6S launch set to begin at 12 pm today: Specifications, expected price and other details

Motorola is all set to launch its new budget smartphone in India called the Moto E6S. The Moto E6S is a rebranded version of the E6 Plus launched earlier at IFA 2019.

Motorola would launch the Moto E6S in India at 12 pm in New Delhi. The company would be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel. The Moto E6S has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs 11,000) and could be priced similarly in India.

Some specifications of the Moto E6S have been listed on Flipkart. We can expect the Moto E6S to sport the same specifications as the Moto E6 Plus.

At the front, the Moto E6S would sport a 6.1-inch HD+ Vision display with a 720 * 1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen would have a water-drop style notch at the top and a reasonably large chin bezel.

For optics, Moto E6S would sport a dual-camera setup at the back. There would be a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor aligned vertically. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is positioned at the centre with the Motorola logo inside it. An 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture is placed inside the water-drop notch.

Performance unit includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola could introduce a 2GB/ 3GB RAM option with 32GB storage as well. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. There is a 3,000 mAh battery, which is small when compared to the competitors.