Moto E6 render images leaked - here's what we know

Motorola is said to be working on a new budget-end smartphone. The Lenovo-owned brand could launch the Moto E6 soon. A renowned tipster has revealed the leaked renders of Moto E6, which reveals the smartphone from all angles.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has uploaded leaked render images of the Moto E6 on Twitter. Photos reveal the Moto E6 to continue having the traditional design approach with thick bezels on all sides. The front camera and earpiece are at the top of the display, whereas the Motorola branding finds its place on the chin bezel.

The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side, leaving the left side completely blank. The top front of the smartphone houses the 3.5mm headphone jack. Blass has not uploaded the bottom side of the Moto E6, but it is safe to say that it would have the speaker grill and charging port.

At the rear, there is a single rear camera sensor with the flash below it. The Motorola logo is placed in the centre of the back panel, which is speculated to have a fingerprint scanner as well.

Blass has not revealed the specs of Moto E6, but rumours suggest that the device would feature a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there could be a Snapdragon 430 with 2GB RAM.

The single rear camera is rumoured to have a 13MP sensor on board, whereas, for selfies, there could be a 5MP camera.