Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto E6 Plus spotted on Geekbench with Helio P22 SoC

The smartphone scored 820 and 3637 in single-core and multi-core specs on the benchmarking platform.

Pranav Hegde
Motorola is working on a new budget smartphone which might launch soon. Motorola’s E6 Plus was spotted on Geekbench which revealed key specifications of the budget device. 

According to a report from NashvilleChatter, Moto E6 plus was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The listing shows an ‘ARM MT6762V/WB’ processor with 2GB RAM. It is very likely that Motorola may launch the smartphone with another RAM option. The Octa-core SoC is clocked at 2.0 GHz and runs on Android 9.0 out of the box. Geekbench listings also reveal that Moto E6 Plus scored 820 and 3637 in single-core and multi-core specs. Other specifications of the smartphone remain unknown.

Motorola has not officially announced or confirmed the specs or launch date of the Moto E6 Plus. Its predecessor Moto E5 Plus was launched in April 2018, which could mean that the Moto E6 Plus may launch anytime soon.

While this the first time the device has been spotted, it’s sibling Moto E6 was seen on US FCC’s website. In the listing, it was noticed that Moto E6 would have a smaller battery compared to Moto E5. It also revealed that Moto E6 would come with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Other specifications of Moto E6 include a 5.45-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. It would have a single rear camera with LED flash whereas, on the front, the smartphone would have a 5MP lens for selfies.

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up for the launch of Moto One Vision in India on June 20.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

