Mother's encouraging words for daughter who failed Class 6 Maths test: 'Dear...'

Zainab’s mother signed the papers with encouraging words for her daughter. (Representative Image)

A mother’s encouraging words for her daughter who failed her Maths test have won the internet over. A post regarding the same was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Zainab. It featured two pictures of her Class 6 Maths test in which she had scored “zero” and “two” respectively. However, her mother’s motivating words next to them were simply heartwarming.

The now-viral post was shared by Zainab on Friday. She shared two pictures from her Class 6 Maths notebook in which she had flunked two tests. She was asked to get them signed by her parents. Zainab’s mother signed the papers and wrote, “Dear, it is so courageous to own this result,” beside the marks.

The papers were dated January 29 and February 7, 2013. “Found my grade 6 Math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me!” read the caption of the post.

found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me! pic.twitter.com/AEJc3tUQon

— zainab (Taylor’s version) (@zaibannn) August 25, 2023

Needless to say that the post went viral with social media users deeming Zainab’s mother and her gesture as “precious”.

“This is precious,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “What a sweetheart.”

“Wow I’ve been grateful to have such a mom too,” a third user remarked. “This is so cute,” a fourth user chimed in.

“I went on to study Math and even enjoy it until ‘A’ levels. I scored well too! this is what happens when you don’t shame your child for failing,” Zainab wrote in another tweet.