Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours moms around the world

The Google Doodle on May 8 honours moms around the world to mark Mother’s Day 2022. It features a GIF of two hands -- a mother’s protective one and a child’s little -- one touching each other, planting saplings and reading together.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Google said in a note accompanying the doodle.

Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world, though on different dates. It is celebrated on May 8 in about 40 countries, including the United States and India.

The celebration of Mother’s Day has its origins in the Middle Ages. “(During those times), the custom developed of allowing those who had moved away to visit their mothers on Laetare Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Lent,” according to Britannica.

This developed into Mothering Sunday in Britain. The custom was carried forward to modern times and was eventually replaced by Mother’s Day on May 12, 1907, when Anna Jarvis, a woman in the US, hosted a Mother’s Day Service of Worship in honour of her late mother in a church in West Virginia.

Mother’s Day is now a national holiday in the US. Overtime, the observance of the festival also came to include the celebration of grandmothers and aunts.

On Mother’s Day, send your moms these wishes to tell them how much they mean to you:

