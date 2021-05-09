Mothers Day 2021 | Google Doodle celebrates with a pop-up card

Source: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles

Google on May 9 has dedicated special doodle to all the mothers around the world marking Mother's Day 2021.

The doodle is a pop-up card honoring all the mothers for their contribution and sacrifices made towards the upliftment of their kids. According to Google, today's interactive doodle is illustrated by Olivia When.

Google also shared how Olivia came about the final pop-up doodle.

"Check out some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at today’s stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When," it read

Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year in India. On this day, people around the world take an opportunity to express love and gratitude towards the selfless work their mother does for them.

The Mother’s Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century in the US. It is believed that the US celebrated the first Mother’s Day.

In the US, a woman named Anna Jarvis organised a memorial in memory of her mother after she died in 1905.

Three years after her mother’s death, Jarvis organised a memorial ceremony at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, to honour her mother and all mothers. Thus, the celebration of Mother’s Day began to recognise their efforts and value in our lives.

Mother’s Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.