Mother’s Day 2021: Binge-watch these iconic Bollywood movies that salute the spirit of motherhood

Mother's Day 2021 will be marked on May 9 in India.

Every year, Mother’s Day is celebrated to mark the immeasurable contribution of mothers around the world. This special day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year it will be celebrated on May 9, 2021.

For many the usual tropes of taking their mothers out for a dinner or buying her gifts may get challenging this year with restrictions in place due to the second wave of COVID-19 which has made, heading out to buy essentials a task, let alone making arrangements for surprises and celebrations.

But who says sitting at home has to be boring? Here’s an interesting activity recommendation from us that will make the day exciting for your mother and give you an opportunity to deepen the bond with her. Spend this mother's day, lazing on the couch with some lip-smacking dishes binge-watching some of these iconic Bollywood movies that salute the spirit of motherhood.

Mom

This thriller film shows veteran actress Sridevi in the role of Devki who shares a frosty relationship with her stepdaughter Arya. When Arya finds herself in an unfortunate incident, Devki faces tough obstacles to get justice for her stepdaughter, leading to an emotional journey for the two.

English Vinglish

This beautiful film tells the story of a homemaker played by legendary actress Sridevi who can’t speak and understand English. After being continuously mocked by her husband and daughter, she decides to learn English during a trip to the USA.

Neel Battey Sannata

The story revolves around Apeksha, a student studying in class 10, who lacks motivation to complete her studies due to her mother's financial status. In an unconventional move, Chanda decides to motivate her daughter to excel in studies and succeed in life by joining her school as a student. The two try to navigate their relationship as classmates and mother-daughter while also trying to get an education.

Maatr

Released in 2017 the film tells the story of a politician’s son and his friends who kidnap and sexually assault a school teacher and her daughter. After her daughter dies in the incident, the woman decides to take revenge.

Secret Superstar

This musical drama was a tribute to all the mothers who leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dreams of their kids. When Insia, a 15-year-old girl played by Zaira Wasim, living with her mother Najma (Meher Vij), dreams of becoming a singer, her orthodox father poses a big hurdle. However, her mother goes up and beyond facing the wrath of her husband, to support her daughter until she realises her dream.