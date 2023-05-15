English
    Mother travels 6 hours to meet daughter suffering from cancer. Watch

    In a video released on Twitter, the woman can be seen visiting the hospital to meet her daughter, who had been undergoing chemotherapy.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Woman cancer

    The clip generated numerous responses from users on social media, who praised the mother's gesture. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/ @GoodNewsCorres1)

    An 88-year-old woman seems to have set new "mother goals" after she travelled six hours to meet her 64-year-old daughter, who has been suffering from cancer.

    In a video released on Twitter,  the woman can be seen visiting the hospital to meet her daughter, who had been undergoing chemotherapy. The mother can be seen embracing her daughter in the video.


    The tweet with the video was shared with the caption, "A MOTHER'S LOVE: 88-year-old mother travels to the hospital to be with her 64-year-old daughter during her cancer treatments,".


    The clip generated numerous responses from users on social media, who praised the mother's gesture.

    "Your kids are always and forever your 'kids'," a user wrote.

    "A mother's love knows age is only a number. Happy Mothers Day to all the moms in here," another user wrote.

    "In a loving Mothers eyes... You are still her little babies," another user wrote.

    May 15, 2023