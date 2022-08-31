Mother-son reunite in Kerala after 25 years. Their touching story

A son’s quest to find his mother after 25 years of separation culminated in an emotional reunion in Kerala recently.

According to an Asianet News report, Govind was separated from his mother Geetha at the age of one-and-a-half. He managed to trace her in Kerala with the help of some locals and police officers recently, where the two had a touching reunion after more than two decades.

For Geetha, it was a moment of bittersweet surprise when she received a call informing her that her son was looking for her.

As a young woman, Geetha had moved to Gujarat for her job. There she married Rambhai in 1993 and they had a son.

When their son Govind was one-and-a-half-years old, Geetha became pregnant with a second child and her husband brought her to her native state Kerala. He then left for Gujarat, taking Govind with him. Rambhai left a letter for Geetha, asking her not to contact them.

Since then, I had no information about my husband or son, Geetha was quoted as saying by Manorama News. She began working as an auto driver in Kerala, while Rambhai married another woman and gave Govind to some relatives to raise.

Speaking to Asianet News, Govind said his aunt encouraged him to look for his mother.



He came to Kerala in search of his mother and sister and reached a local police station in Kottayam with the help of some locals who spoke Hindi. The police then managed to track down Geetha with the help of a panchayat member.

For her part, Geetha says the last thing she expected when she received a call from her panchayat was news of her long-lost son. “I thought it would be a call about allowance for my home,” she said, never imagining that Govind would be waiting for her at the police station.

“He made my dreams come true. I don't know what to say. It's like I got an Onam bumper,” the mother said, breaking down in tears after meeting her son.

Govind, who grew up in Gujarat, can only speak Gujarati and Hindi, so language remains a barrier for them. The two have communicated in broken Hindi.

“I didn't know Hindi and he didn't know Malayalam so we couldn't talk. However, language is not a barrier to express affection between us,” Geetha was quoted as saying by Kamadenu.