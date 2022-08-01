Mother-son commissioned from the same military academy 27 years apart

It was a proud moment for Major Smita Chaturvedi to see her son getting commissioned from the same academy where she herself began her military career 27 years ago.

Major Chaturvedi, a retired officer of the Indian Army, was all smiles at her son’s passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai - the same institute where she herself trained as a cadet nearly three decades ago.

The official Twitter handle of the Public Relations Officer of Chennai shared a photo of the mother and son posing for the cameras together on Saturday. “A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai 27 years ago in 1995, saw her son getting commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today,” the picture was captioned.

The account also shared a throwback photograph of Major Smita Chaturvedi as a cadet at Officers Training Academy (OTA).



“For him it is huge, and for me it is extremely euphoric,” said Chaturvedi when asked about her son’s commissioning. She congratulated all the cadets passing out of OTA and reminisced about her days at the Academy, saying that she was “absolutely nostalgic”.

According to the New Indian Express, a total of 125 Gentlemen Cadets and 41 Women Cadets were commissioned in various arms and services of the Indian Army on Saturday, July 30, at the passing out parade of OTA.