Mother mocks son’s teacher for riding cycle to school: ‘He’s sat in BMW since birth’

A schoolteacher in China was mocked by a parent for riding his bicycle to school (Representational image)

A Chinese mother has invited backlash after mocking her son’s teacher for riding a bicycle to school. The mother reportedly insisted the teacher buy a car, otherwise her son would think a “teacher can’t make money” and that “studying is useless.”

According to a report in South China Morning Post, a screenshot of the conversation between the mother and the teacher has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

The incident occurred in June when the teacher, surnamed Wang, was riding his bike to school. On the way, he encountered one of his students, the boy in question, and exchanged polite greetings. However, when Wang reached the school, he found a strange message from the boy’s mother sent on the WeChat group for parents and teachers.

“Teacher Wang, do not ride a bike any more. You’d better buy a car,” wrote the mother of the boy, nicknamed Rongrong. The message was visible to all 58 members of the group, and it is not clear how its screenshots surfaced online.

Wang responded to the message saying he enjoyed riding his bicycle to school and that his house was close to his place of work.

“If it rains, it will be inconvenient. So it’s better to buy a car,” Rongrong’s mother insisted in response.

“If it rains, I won’t ride the bike. I will hold an umbrella and walk to school. Anyway, walking is perfectly fine for me,” Wang countered.

The conversation took an even stranger turn when the mother kept on insisting he buy a car because she wanted her son to value education and not think his teacher was poor. She also revealed u

“My son has been riding in a BMW since his birth. The people around him all have luxury cars. You are his teacher. You ride a bicycle. What will he think, in your opinion?” she wrote.

“Every day I tell him to study hard. And he finds you riding a bike to work, what will he think? He will definitely think that a teacher can’t make money and studying is useless,” the mother continued. “You work hard for half of your life but your living standard is not as good as my son’s – he has had a BMW to sit in since his birth. I bet he won’t study hard in future.”

The screenshots do not show how Wang responded to this personal attack, but social media users who saw the exchange slammed the mother for acting snobbish and elitist.