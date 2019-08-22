Mother holds job interview for kids to teach value for money

A single mother from Georgia treaded a rather unusual path to teach her children how to value money. When her children asked her to buy them gifts, she asked them to “earn it”. She held a job interview for posts concerning several household chores.

The working mother, Shaketha Marion McGregor, has three kids -- Jahkeem (13), Takeia (10), and Serinity (6). The kids pester her with fresh demands for fancy gadgets and allowances. So, instead of scolding them, she decided to teach them the value of money. Adopting a unique method of parenting, she hosted a job interview for the trio at home and asked them to “work” to get the things they want to own.

In short, she told them: “If you want it, work for it, earn it!”

McGregor, 30, posted pictures of the notice she printed for the “job openings” on Facebook. One of the posters listed out the positions open for hiring, which were “Kitchen Manager”, “Lead Housekeeper”, and “Laundry supervisor”. There were brief job descriptions with each of the posts mentioning the key responsibilities each entail. In another poster she wrote: “And yes, I also have an in-home credit union”, where she explained the concepts of good and bad credit.

She then made her children fill up forms for the positions they wish to apply for at “This Mom Means Business, Inc”. In the forms, they were asked varied questions, including their work experience, expected salary, and work hours.

McGregor’s idea struck the right chord with several parents across the world, who lauded her and expressed their plans to implement it to teach their kids a lesson, too. Besides, there could not be a better way to get excess chores done without stressing oneself out, especially if the concerned person is a single parent.

The post, uploaded on August 13, has now been shared by more than a lakh people and liked by two lakh Facebook users.

