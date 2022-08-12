English
    Mother and son from Kerala clear Public Service Commission exam together

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
    Bindu and Vivek cleared Kerala Public Service Commission together (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Bindu and Vivek cleared Kerala Public Service Commission together (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    A 42-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son have cleared Kerala Public Service Commission together.

    Bindu, an Anganwadi worker for the last decade, and her son Vivek both wanted to enter government service. As per news agency ANI, Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, while Bindu secured 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination.

    This rare feat has earned the mother-son duo much applause and appreciation on social media.

    For Vivek, 24, credit for clearing the Public Service Commission examination goes to his support system – his family, teachers and especially his mother.

    "We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we'll qualify together. We're both very happy," he told ANI.

    An Anganwadi teacher, Bindu encouraged her son to read books and study hard. She herself took the exam three times before she qualified in her fourth attempt. As a teacher, her schedule would only permit her to attend coaching classes on Sundays. That’s when mother and son went to coaching together.

    “The first two times, something went wrong and it didn’t work out. In her third attempt, her name appeared in the main list but she didn’t get a job. And by the time she began preparing for her fourth attempt, I too joined. I had then finished my graduation,” Vivek told The News Minute.
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 06:28 pm
