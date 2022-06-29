Mother a cleaner, son tops Punjab Board Class 12 in science stream

The son of a cleaner has done his mother proud by topping the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 science stream examination. Rohit Kumar of Hoshiarpur topped the Punjab Board science stream with 99.20%, the Times of India reported.

The son of a single mother, Kumar has aspirations of joining the Indian Army.

The Indian Express reported that the Class 12 student from Punjab attributes his success to the teachers and the principal of his school, who took classes even during holidays to ensure the students do well in their exams. Rohit Kumar was a student of Kamahi Devi Government Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur.

His mother works as a cleaner in a hospital and could not even afford to pay his school fee, but Kumar, who wants to become an army officer, would study hard despite the difficult circumstances.

“We could not afford any tuition…even my fee was waived off by my school principal because my mother’s earnings are not enough even to feed me and my sister properly,” he told the Indian Express.

“We live with our maternal uncle and aunt who look after us,” added Kumar, who has a sister in Class 10.

The teenager, who lost his father when he was four, said that his mother’s sister would also teach him for four to five hours daily.

“I am proud of Rohit and the other 17 students who placed on the merit list,” said the principal of his school, Rajesh Thakur.