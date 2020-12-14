Most talked about athletes of 2020: Virat Kohli, Geeta Phogat get most mentions on Twitter in India

Virat Kohli was the most mentioned male athlete on Twitter in India in 2020

India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has emerged to be the most tweeted about Indian athlete in 2020.

While Virat Kohli was the most mentioned male sportsperson, wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first ever gold medal in women's wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2020, was the most mentioned female athlete on Twitter in 2020.

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu were the other two women athletes who were “most mentioned” on Twitter in India this year. Overall, the most tweeted about Indian athletes on Twitter in 2020 were Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma – all of them cricketers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter of appreciation on former India team captain MS Dhoni’s retirement turned out to be the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

The most tweeted sports hashtags in India in 2020 were #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu, and #TeamIndia, respectively.

Apart from cricket, football, basketball, and Formula 1 were the most tweeted about sports in India this year.

Manchester United (@ManUtd) was the most tweeted about global team in 2020, followed by FC Barcelona and Arsenal.

Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was the most Tweeted about international sportsperson in India, followed by Australian cricketer David Warner, and South African cricketer AB de Villiers.