Most Mumbaikars prefer Italian cuisine to Chinese: Survey

Mumbaikars have shifted their loyalties to Italian from Chinese food, a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has revealed. As much as 33 per cent of Mumbaikars, who go for international cuisine while eating out, chose Italian while 29 per cent opted for Chinese preparations.

The study has also found that an increasing number of people now prefer to consume non-home-cooked food. The average person these days eat out at least seven times a month, unlike in the past when people would eat out only on special occasions.

Staying true to tradition, Sundays continue to be the most popular day of eating out.

The average Indian now eats out 6.6 times a month, opting from home deliveries to dining out at restaurants or even hit take-away food outlets, the Times of India reported. However, these numbers seem far less appalling when compared to the national average of places like Bangkok and Singapore, where people eat out 30 and 45 times a month respectively.

Delhiites, who are obsessed with their north-Indian grub, eat out six times a month on an average. Mumbaikars hit restaurants 4.2 times per month on an average, with most people preferring to dig into good old sambar dosa or idli. Interestingly, Bengaluru residents are not so much lovers of South Indian food; most respondents chose to go for Biryani or North-Indian cuisine instead.

Also, Mumbai has the largest organized food-service market at Rs 41,000 crore while Delhi clocked in an expense of Rs 31,132 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 20,014.

Overall, most Indians prefer having north Indian food the most, with 7,500 respondents (41%) choosing it as their cuisine of choice. Chinese was found to be the next most loved cuisine, followed by South Indian, Mughlai, and Italian.

The national survey also revealed that most Indian households spend at least Rs 2,500 every month on eating out. Among the metro cities, residents of Bengaluru were found to be spending the most on eating out monthly, at Rs 3,586, as against Rs 2,890 for Mumbaikars.