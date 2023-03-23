 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Desk bombing, loud leaving and chai breaks: What Indians like about return-to-office

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

78 per cent of Indian professionals said they are now returning to their offices by choice and that earlier, they used to feel obliged to physically be in the office.

Eight in 10 workers prefer going to the office, a LinkedIn survey has revealed. (Representational image)

Nearly eight in 10 professionals in India are heading back to their offices by choice, a study by LinkedIn has revealed. As more and more companies across the globe are phasing out the pandemic-induced work-from-home and asking employees to return to offices, 78 per cent of Indian professionals say they now do it by choice.

71 per cent of people who participated in the LinkedIn survey feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about work. They also felt that time spent in office has an impact on their career.

63 per cent of the participants in the LinkedIn research feel working remotely has no harmful impact on their careers, however a similar proportion also believed their chances of career growth could be reduced if they didn’t go to office as much.

Desk Bombing