Desk bombing, loud leaving and chai breaks: What Indians like about return-to-office

Eight in 10 workers prefer going to the office, a LinkedIn survey has revealed. (Representational image)

Nearly eight in 10 professionals in India are heading back to their offices by choice, a study by LinkedIn has revealed. As more and more companies across the globe are phasing out the pandemic-induced work-from-home and asking employees to return to offices, 78 per cent of Indian professionals say they now do it by choice.

71 per cent of people who participated in the LinkedIn survey feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about work. They also felt that time spent in office has an impact on their career.

63 per cent of the participants in the LinkedIn research feel working remotely has no harmful impact on their careers, however a similar proportion also believed their chances of career growth could be reduced if they didn’t go to office as much.

Desk Bombing

Another interesting insight from the study is how Gen Z workers find “desk-bombing” useful. The term refers to the situation when a colleague shows up unannounced at a worker’s desk to have a chat. 62 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India see “desk-bombing” as a great way to have impromptu conversations.

What is “Loud Leaving”?

A “Loud Leaver” is someone, typically a manager, who leaves the workplace visibly, making it known that it’s okay to shut down and stop working at a reasonable time. 60 per cent of participants in the LinkedIn survey say they have experienced “Loud Leaving”.

Thursday is the new Friday

With hybrid and flexible work options, professionals in India are increasingly prioritising a stable work-life balance. 79 per cent of participants in the research say Thursday is the new Friday, in which they channel the TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday) emotion right from Thursday. 46 per cent workers would try to focus on finishing the week's work quickly on Fridays and hop into an early weekend to spent more time with family and friends.