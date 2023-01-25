UK man fined Rs 10,000 for exceeding parking time limit at McDonald's

A UK man’s McDonald’s meal became the most expensive he had ever had after he was fined £100 (Rs 10,000) by a private parking company for taking too long to eat in the car park.

Shapour Meftah received two penalty notices from a private car parking company at his home for his visit to the restaurant at New Market Road in Cambridge on January 4 and 6 respectively. His brother too has received the penalty tickets.

"It was parking from hell - the most expensive McDonald's I've ever had", Meftah told local news outlets. He was meeting his brother at the fast food chain and spent eating for over 90 minutes – the maximum parking time allotted by the parking company.

If he doesn't pay the fine within a week then the fine will go up to £100 each.

He went for help at the McDonald’s too but they were not able to do anything. Meftah also claimed that there was no signage at the restaurant that limits the parking time at 90 minutes. "There's no sign inside McDonald's that says you have 90 minutes to sit down, eat and go. You don't want to rush your meal and we ordered quite a bit of food,” Meftah said. The UK Parking Control however countered this and said there was ample signage at the entry to the car park as well as on lamp posts. The logic behind the regulations at their car parks is in place at several restaurants to ensure adequate parking for all customers, a representative was quoted by Mirror as saying.

Moneycontrol News