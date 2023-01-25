English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    UK man fined Rs 10,000 for exceeding parking time limit at McDonald's

    The UK Parking Control said there was ample signage at the entry to the car park as well as on lamp posts to display the rule.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    The incident occurred at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge. (Representational image)

    The incident occurred at a McDonald's outlet in Cambridge. (Representational image)

    A UK man’s McDonald’s meal became the most expensive he had ever had after he was fined £100 (Rs 10,000) by a private parking company for taking too long to eat in the car park.

    Shapour Meftah received two penalty notices from a private car parking company at his home for his visit to the restaurant at New Market Road in Cambridge on January 4 and 6 respectively. His brother too has received the penalty tickets.

    "It was parking from hell - the most expensive McDonald's I've ever had", Meftah told local news outlets. He was meeting his brother at the fast food chain and spent eating for over 90 minutes – the maximum parking time allotted by the parking company.

    If he doesn't pay the fine within a week then the fine will go up to £100 each.