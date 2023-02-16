 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Kill me but I will smoke': Topless woman bites cabin crew on Moscow flight

Feb 16, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

The woman proceeded to take her top off and bare her chest even as cabin crew tried to pacify her and persuade her to put her clothes back on.

The 49-year-old woman is liable to face criminal charges for assault, taking off her clothes. (Image: Mash/east2west news))

A woman bit a flight attendant, took her top off, smoked in the toilet of a plane and threatened to break into the cockpit, a video from a Russian flight shows.

49-year-old Anzhelika Moskvitina was presumably inebriated when she went to a washroom on the Stavropol to Moscow Aeroflot flight.

She apparently went to smoke after the flight experienced some turbulence. Then, when she was got out of the washroom, she told fellow passengers that they were doomed and will all die.

She proceeded to take her top off and bare her chest even as cabin crew tried to pacify her and persuade her to put her clothes back on.