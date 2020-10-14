Morning Stars I Synechron CEO’s menu to start the day—the spirit of the hustle, nectarines and tea

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

Faisal Husain is the boss of a digital consulting firm. But when he wakes up in the morning, the Synechron CEO prefers to stay offline for a while. An auto-freak, he also has a slightly un-Buddhist take on meditation. Husain revs up his Jeep four wheel drive and seeks out unfamiliar roads to his destination. It’s meditative for him, he says. Naturally, he is able to give into this indulgence only occasionally. Most days, Husain makes do with a workout on an elliptical. Breakfast with family further energises him for the day.

In this interview, Husain, currently in Dubai, talks to Moneycontrol about his mornings, and their different hues in cities around the world.

Are you a morning person? What do you like or dislike about mornings?

I am definitely a morning person and always start my day early, regardless of what time zone I am in. Mornings are powerful, positive and energetic. I get more time to plan and accomplish more in the given day.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I try to get 7-8 hours of sleep so that I can reboot and think better. I like to be on top of things and agile in my decisions. Adequate rest helps me with it.

Do you reach for your phone right away after getting up or do you stay offline for a while?

I do not react instantly to digital notifications. I stay offline till I shower and have breakfast. I prefer to balance my attention between planned tasks and what needs my immediate response.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I have a good chat with my wife and kids with a nice breakfast. Now, because of the pandemic, I have also been speaking to my family and friends often to check on their wellness. I also regularly speak to the leadership team of Synechron, to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and clients and support with any decisions that are needed to be taken.

What kind of exercises and/or meditation do you do in the morning?

I enjoy working out on the elliptical trainer. It’s basic cardio and also fun. About meditation, I have a slightly unconventional way of meditating. I like to drive in my 4WD Jeeps and take the less-travelled roads to offbeat locations, which are tranquil and close to nature; that is meditative for me.

What is your regular news source in the morning? And what do you have while you consume news (coffee, tea or something else)?

I like to be clued in on what’s happening around the globe. Being a part of the digitally empowered world, I rely on channels that have analysed and researched their piece of news. Organisations such as BBC and CNN are the ones I find trustworthy. I also like to read the Indian Express and the LiveMint for their expansive stories and diverse features on local (India) happenings. Sipping on my favourite tea makes the news more refreshing.

What's a must-have component or nutrient in your breakfast? If there was just one thing you could have in the morning on a busy day, what would it be?

I look at breakfast as the most important meal of the day, as it is responsible to get you started. Of course, a cup of tea works best. Generally, a spread of eggs and a fruit bowl keeps me light and energetic all day. Sometimes, I also like to team up a Starbucks coffee with a bagel when I am in the US. If not this, I like to include a few nuts such as almonds or cashews along with a piece of fruit, preferably a nectarine.

How do you decide what to wear? Is there anything you are particular about with regards to your attire?

For a casual profile, I alternate between T-shirts in combination with comfortable denims and informal jackets. For a formal set up, I team white shirts with dark trousers and business jackets or suits. When I am on an expedition, I like to be equipped with protective gear, which doubles up as comfort wear. Additionally, I like neat and co-ordinated footwear and accessories.

What or who brightens up your morning?

Mornings have always held the promise of a positive day. Nothing beats waking up to good weather, such as a bright and sunny day. A day that is not too hot, not too cold, always enlivens your spirit. The inner peace that you wake up with, knowing to have been blessed with a wonderful family, committed colleagues and happy clients, is satisfying.

In the Pre-COVID world, what did you like about mornings in the different cities you worked or lived in?

I love to see cities bustling with effort in pursuit of good fortune. The energy of New York is infectious, and I love to have a bagel for breakfast to brighten up my morning when I am there. Pune mornings have a peaceful air. The city also carries a beautiful blend of cosmopolitan and heritage vibes. In Dubai, mornings have a positive charm. London has aura, but unpredictable weather. I still love walking through the streets of the city. At the outset, it is impossible not to notice the undying spirit of these cities. Every individual shows a renewed spirit for each new day and that’s the mantra – keep hustling!