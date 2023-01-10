 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. Stock markets break three-day losing streak on positive global cues

After declining for three days, the Sensex rose 1.41 percent amid gains in index majors and optimism on China's reopening and hopes of lower rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve. The 50-share Nifty gained 1.35 percent. The rise was led by Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services. Tech stocks were the biggest gainers ahead of the company earnings season. Except for consumer durables, all other sectoral indices saw gains.

Why it’s important: Global investor sentiment has improved as China’s end of zero-Covid policy is paving the way for demand recovery and hopes that softer wage increases in the US will lead to the Fed easing its monetary stance.

2. TCS fiscal third quarter profit rises 11 percent but misses estimates

Tata Consultancy Services has reported a lower-than-expected 11 percent increase in fiscal third-quarter profit. Net profit rose to Rs 10,846 crore in the three months ended December 31 from Rs 9,769 crore a year ago. Analysts had expected the company’s quarterly profit to be Rs 11,000 crore. Rupee revenue for the quarter grew 19.1 percent to Rs 58,229 crore, led by growth in cloud services, cybersecurity, consulting services and enterprise application services.

Why it’s important: The rise in profits came even as customers restricted spending due to mounting concern about an economic recession. The December quarter is usually a seasonally weak one for IT firms because of the holiday season in Western countries, leading to lower spending.