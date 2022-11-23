 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. Economic growth likely a median 6.45 % in fiscal second quarter

India’s economy likely grew 6.2-7.2 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to a survey of economists, buoyed by an increase in services and government capital spending, as well as high pre-festive season production. The median of predictions by ten economists for the September quarter was 6.45 percent. Gross domestic product grew 13.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022-23, boosted by the low base a year ago. The official national income data for the second quarter will be released on November 30.

Why it’s important: Although exports lost momentum in the second quarter, increased domestic demand may have played a significant role in boosting growth despite the waning base effect.

2. Australia clears parliamentary hurdle for free trade pact with India

The Australian Parliament has ratified the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India, paving the way for implementing the deal by January. The deal will now need approval from the Australian Cabinet and the President of India. The ECTA will enter into force 30 days after an exchange of written notifications on the completion of domestic processes. The Australian Parliament also amended the double tax avoidance agreement with India to stop taxing the offshore income of Indian IT firms operating in Australia. This will resolve a long pending issue and lead to savings of more than $200 million.

Why it’s important: It will be India’s first free trade deal with a developed country in more than a decade, after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed with Japan in 2011.