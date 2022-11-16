 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. India’s merchandise exports shrink in October for the first time in 19 months

India’s goods exports contracted in October for the first time in almost two years, as slowing demand in the west started impacting shipments, worsened by more holidays during the festive month. Exports declined 16.65 percent in October to $29.78 billion, commerce ministry data showed. Imports moderated to their lowest level in eight months, growing at 5.7 percent to $56.69 billion. Exports had previously shrunk by 8.74 percent in November 2020. In October, 24 out of the 30 key export items showed contraction, while only six saw expansion. Why it’s important: India’s trade deficit has risen to $26.91 billion, above $25 billion for the fifth consecutive month. There could be tough times ahead, the government has warned.

2. Corporate profits fall in second quarter for the first time in over two years

The combined net profit of 2,725 listed companies across all sectors in India was down 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fiscal second quarter, the first contraction after eight straight quarters of continuous expansion. In comparison, corporate earnings were up 22.3 percent in the three months to March and up 37.8 percent on an annualized basis in the year-ago period. The companies reported a combined net profit of Rs 2.06 trillion, down from Rs 2.20 lakh crore a year ago and Rs 2.08 lakh in the previous quarter. This compares with combined net sales of all listed companies rising 25.9 per cent to Rs 29.3 lakh crore. Why it’s important: The post-Covid boom in corporate earnings seems to have ended due to higher input and borrowing costs, but sales growth remained robust.

3. November end deadline for division of $14 billion Hinduja conglomerate

The division of the assets of the $14 billion Hinduja group between family members could happen by the end of November, six months after lawyers of Gopichand Hinduja, brother of family patriarch Srichand, told a London court that the family had agreed to set aside a 2014 agreement. The group comprises 38 companies, of which half a dozen is listed, including IndusInd Bank. Why it’s important: If there is no settlement by the end of November, the matter may go back to court to divide one of the biggest business empires in the world.

4. Reliance, Nykaa and Trent in race to buy stake in women’s wear firm TCNS Clothing

Reliance Retail, Nykaa, Aditya Birla Fashion and Trent, as well as private equity investors such as TPG Capital and Advent International, have shown interest in buying TA Associates’ 29.24 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, owner of women’s wear brands W and Aurelia. The discussions may also see the promoters sell all or a part of their 32 percent stake. Why it’s important: There is increased investor interest in clothes makers as the pandemic has receded and people are refreshing their wardrobes to return to work or go on vacations after staying at home for over two years.

5. WhatsApp India chief leaves company, as does Meta India public policy head

The Indian unit of Meta, which runs Facebook and WhatsApp, has seen two top exits, with WhatsApp India chief Abhijit Bose and Meta India director for public policy Rajiv Aggarwal stepping down from their roles. Shivnath Thukral, WhatsApp’s director for public policy in India, will take charge as director of public policy for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in India. Why it’s important: Both the departures come at a time Meta has been retrenching staff at its global offices. Mark Zuckerberg has said his firm will be laying off about 13 percent of its personnel.

6. No to restricting energy supply, Narendra Modi says at G20 Bali meeting

Amid efforts by western nations to curb the use of Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told G20 leaders that restriction on energy supply must not be promoted. Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali in Indonesia, Modi said energy security in important for the country, currently the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome dinner. Why it’s important: India has assumed the presidency of the G20 group of nations at a time when there are geopolitical tensions owing to the Ukraine conflict. India has been buying cheap crude oil from Russia despite Western sanctions.