Government considering changes in tax regime for capital gains

The central government is looking at changes to the capital gains tax regime to make it simpler, including rationalization of the multiple holding periods. Parity within asset classes will be a key consideration in the review that may consider changes in the tax rate. The direct tax task force report of 2019 is likely to be a starting point for the proposed exercise. In general, any asset held for less than three years is considered a short-term asset, but there are some exceptions. Equities and preference shares, equity-based mutual funds, and zero-coupon bonds are considered long-term assets if held for over 12 months. Immovable properties held for over 24 months are categorized as long-term assets.

Why it’s important: There is a case to be made for the simplification and rationalization of the capital gains tax regime, particularly regarding the holding period of assets. The government may consider reducing the holding period for classifying a long-term capital asset of financial products like bonds and debt funds to 24 months from 36 months.

Divestment target could be lower at Rs 40,000 crore in next financial year

The central government may aim to raise a more realistic Rs 30,000-40,000 crore through stake sales in state-run companies in the year starting 1 April, significantly lower than the current year’s Rs 65,000 crore. In 2021-22, it set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore but could manage only Rs 13,530 crore due to the covid pandemic. The aim was reduced to Rs 78,000 crore in Budget 2022. For 2022-23, the government set a lower target of Rs 65,000 crore. Till now, proceeds for the year stood at just Rs 24,543 crore, most of it from the listing of LIC at over Rs 20,516 crore.

Why it’s important: The federal government is estimated to miss its disinvestment target for the fourth financial year in a row in 2022-23. Given the market volatility and geopolitical headwinds, it might consider paring the target even further.

Hindi movie stars under government’s tax lens for GST evasion

At least three Bollywood celebrities are under the tax scanner allegedly for dressing up their brand endorsement as sponsorship to avoid paying GST. The rate for brand endorsement is 18 percent and endorsers are supposed to charge the brand or company and pay the tax if the amount they receive is above the GST threshold, which is Rs 20 lakh a year.

Why it’s important: If the allegations are found to be true, there could be significant evasion. The avoidance came to light during a probe into online gaming and fantasy sports companies.

High inflation eats into FMCG volumes again in the September quarter

The consumption of packaged consumer goods in India fell for the fifth consecutive quarter in September, when the FMCG market shrank 0.5 percent year on year by volume, driven by food products amid rising prices. Urban sales showed improvement, falling 0.8% in the three months ended September against a 4% decline in the preceding two quarters. However, the rural market, which was expanding until last quarter, fell 0.2%, data from global consumer research firm Kantar Worldpanel showed.

Why it’s important: If the fall in rural demand falls due to high rate of price rise, the country’s return to growing FMCG volumes could be delayed by a quarter or two. Companies will be looking to stem the decline on food and beverages category.

Private TV channels told to reserve 30 minutes for public interest programs

For the first time ever, private television channels broadcast in India have been asked to run a mandatory 30-minute daily program of national importance and social relevance as part of their service obligations. The guideline has been stipulated in the new up linking and downlinking rules prescribed by the information and broadcasting ministry on Wednesday. Channels uplinked from India, as well as from foreign soil, will have to comply with the new service obligation. The new service guidelines, which have been stipulated after a long gap of 11 years, could lead to significant losses for TV channels.

Why it’s important: The new public interest obligation expected to squeeze the commercial programming time of channels, resulting in a likely loss of Rs 100 crore per month, according to industry experts.

Tata sees robust demand for Jaguar Land Rover despite headwinds in some markets

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover expects its large order book to swell further, despite economic headwinds and uncertainties in markets such as Europe and China. With no immediate stress on demand in sight, JLR is focusing on ramping up supplies to meet its 205,000 strong orderbook. JLR’s September quarter sales rose 17.6 percent from a year earlier to 75,307 as amid production constraints eased, said parent Tata Motors, which narrowed its consolidated second-quarter net loss to Rs 945 crore from Rs 4,441.57 crore a year earlier.

Why it’s important: This is the seventh quarters in a row that the automaker has failed to turn a net profit. The increased in projected demand for its luxury cars will be hailed as good news.

Facebook parent Meta cuts jobs by as much as 11,000

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is laying off 11,000 staff, or about 13 percent of its total workforce. This is the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant´s history. This follows a big round of job cuts at Twitter soon after Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion. Mark Zuckerberg has owned responsibility for the job cuts.

Why it’s important: The paring of staff strength was widely expected as Meta has been struggling with faltering revenue, similar to other tech industry peers. The effect in India is expected to be limited.

Demand for masks and purifiers skyrocket as Delhi’s air turns toxic

Air purifiers, indoor plants, N-95 masks, immunity boosters and anti-allergy medicines are in hot demand in the national capital and its satellite towns as residents seek to protect themselves from severely toxic air pollution. Manufacturers of products that help mitigate the effects of pollution said they have seen 25-30 percent increase in sales in recent weeks compared with last year.

Why it’s important: Demand for such products will remain high in the coming weeks as there are yet no signs of air quality improving significantly. Some firms have even stepped up their advertising to make the most of the business opportunity.

Finance ministry finalizes framework for sovereign issue of green bonds

India’s first issuance of sovereign green bonds will fund projects in nine specified categories, including renewable energy, pollution control, green building, clean transportation, and water and waste management. The proceeds from the issue will not be used to fund hydropower plants larger than 25MW, nuclear projects or any biomass-based power generation with biomass originating from protected areas, according to the framework. Green expenditure will be allowed only in the form of equity in the case of metro projects under the clean transportation category, while CNG has been allowed as an eligible expenditure only when used for public transport.

Why it’s important: The issue of sovereign green bonds is expected to see high investor interest and the government has done well to spell out how the money will be spent.

Export transactions in rupee become eligible for tax incentives

Exporters settling trade in rupees will be able to access export incentives or duty rebates after amendments to the foreign trade policy by the Director General of Foreign Trade. The move is aimed at encouraging exporters to boost shipments to countries like Russia. Before the modification, incentives to exporters in the form of duty drawbacks, export promotion capital goods incentives, and advance authorization scheme were available only if payments came in freely convertible currencies like dollars.

: The new rules will facilitate and ease international trade transactions in the rupee following the Reserve Bank’s move in July to introduce a rupee settlement system for international trade.