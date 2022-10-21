Reserve Bank intervenes to shore up rupee as it hits new intraday low

After weakening to a fresh intraday low against the dollar, the rupee recovered to end the day 0.3 percent stronger after the Reserve Bank of India intervened to support the local currency. The rupee closed at 82.76 per dollar compared with 83.02 a dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency weakened to a fresh intraday low of 83.29.

Why it’s important: Since the rupee depreciated more than 1 percent in two days, the Reserve Bank might have stepped in to arrest the volatility in the currency market. It remains to be seen how much longer it can do that as forex reserves are depleted by about $100 billion since war broke out in Ukraine in February.

Competition Commission fines Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing Android dominant position

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device market. The antitrust regulator also stopped Google from conducting unfair business practices, including offering incentives to smartphone makers for exclusively carrying its search services. Google has been given 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents, the regulator said.

Why it’s important: Google has been facing increased scrutiny from the antitrust regulator, which is also probing the internet company for supposedly forcing smart TV makers to pre-install Google apps and abusing its dominant position to force developers to exclusively use its in-app billing system.

India to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia through undersea power cables

India and Saudi Arabia are likely to start discussions on an undersea cable for a renewable electricity grid involving South Asia and the Gulf countries. The two nations are exploring the commercial viability of such a project. A 3GW undersea project would involve a capital expenditure of $5 billion, which would include the cost of copper of aluminum cables, installation ships and terminals at two ends, but experts said anything below 10 GW will be sub-scale.

Why it’s important: If the undersea power cable project takes off, it will mark a new level of energy diplomacy between the two countries by taking ties beyond oil exports.

Defense contracts worth Rs 8 lakh crore possible in eight years, says army chief

Indian industry will see opportunities worth Rs 8 lakh crore in the next eight years as the drive for defense indigenization continues. army chief General Manoj Pande has said. The army requires new technologies in various domains of warfare, including AI-based satellite imagery interpretation, drone systems, loitering munitions, quantum computing and mobility of troops that presents a viable market for the private sector, he said.

Why it’s important: The value of local defense contracts have been increasing rapidly in the past few years as India looks to higher self-reliance in the sector. This presents a huge opportunity to the domestic industry.

Telecom regulator not in favor of policing OTT calling and messaging apps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is against regulation for OTT communication service providers written into the draft telecom bill. The sector regulator had communicated this to the Department of Telecommunications during consultations. The bill, released for public comments last month, extends the definition of telecommunication service to include OTT firms such as WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom, Skype, Google, and Telegram, which provide voice or video calling, and messaging services.

Why it’s important: Telecom firms like Airtel and Reliance Jio had argued for long for a level playing field since OTT players offer audio and video calls and messaging without paying for license or radio spectrum. It remains to be seen which view prevails.

Private capital expenditure limited to a few large companies in India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s expectation that private sector capital spending will power India’s economic growth could be challenging as most firms, barring a handful of large conglomerates and state-run corporations, are wary of new investments amid rising interest rates. The private capex cycle is uneven as large spending is primarily restricted to government projects, with only a few large conglomerates planning to spend on big projects. Among the private conglomerates investing in new projects or capacity expansion are the Adani and Tata groups.

Why it’s important: Most companies are reluctant to commit to large projects and capital spending amid high inflation and surging interest rates despite plant capacity utilization improving to over 75 percent. The situation is unlikely to change in the near term.

Demand rises as festive shopping picks up pace ahead of Diwali

Indian consumers spent more time and money buying appliances, electronic goods, and jewelry in the past 30 days, celebrating the first festive season in three years without Covid restrictions. Sales over the past few weeks have gained momentum after some weak demand in early September, companies have said.

Why it’s important: A revival in consumer demand is vital for the Indian economy to regain lost momentum after the pandemic shock despite high inflation proving to be a spoiler.

Infosys allows employees to undertake external work with prior consent

Infosys has allowed its staff to take up gig work outside the company, but with prior approval of managers and human resource executives. Any employee who wishes to take up gig work may do so with prior consent of their manager and HR for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or Infosys' clients.

Why it’s important: The development comes amid a debate on the growing trend of moonlighting among Indian IT professionals. Wipro has already fired some employees because they were moonlighting. Infosys seems to be taking a moderate approach.

Advertisement rates soar for India-Pakistan World Cup match on Sunday

The recent spat between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan, the Diwali season, and the timing of the encounter between the South Asian rival on Sunday have pushed up advertising rates for the T20 World Cup match in Melbourne. Ad rates for the match have increased at least 15-20 percent compared with last year’s encounters to around Rs 16-18 lakh per 10 seconds, according to media planners and buyers. The first India-Pakistan match at the 2021 T20 World Cup attracted ad rates of around Rs 14-15 lakh per 10 seconds for last-minute advertisers.

Why it’s important: There was viewer fatigue during the Indian Premier League matches that hurt revenues of media rights holders. A resurgence in interest and higher ad rates will be welcomed by broadcasters.

Senior-level hiring remains robust in Indian corporates despite a cooling job market

Although the overall job market seems to be losing steam, senior leadership hiring is still seeing plenty of action, executive and recruitment firms including Korn Ferry, EMA Partners, Insist Consulting, Transearch, ABC Consultants, Stanton Chase and Odgers Berndtson have said. For most, the mandates are still rising. At the worst, it’s flat compared with last quarter.

A cooling off was expected after the pent-up demand post the Covid pandemic. Some sectors such as digital and private equity seems to be booming.