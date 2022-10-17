Spread of fintech will lead to financial revolution in India, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India’s banking sector has become a medium for good governance and better service delivery. Fintech will lead to a financial revolution and digital banking units will boost financial inclusion and enhance the banking experience for users, Modi said. “If Jan Dhan accounts had laid the foundation of financial inclusion in the country, then fintech would form the basis of financial revolution,” the Prime Minister said.

Why it’s important: India has made rapid strides in digital banking in the past few years and some of the popular innovations have been led by both the government and fintech companies. The digitization of financial transactions is only set to rise in the coming days.

Finance ministry to seek parliamentary nod for additional spending

The Finance Ministry plans to seek Parliament’s approval for additional spending on food and fertilizer subsidies in winter. The ministry has approved an additional Rs 82,000 crore of fertilizer subsidy in the current financial year, which will take the total fertilizer subsidy to Rs 1.91 lakh crore, a rise of 75 percent over the budget. The central government has already announced two extensions of its free food grain program till December at the cost of nearly Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The additional expenditure is necessary to meet the cost of free food grains to people and keep fertilizer prices stable for farmers. It is expected that the implication on the fiscal deficit will be offset by robust tax collections.

Reliance Jio is discussions with overseas lenders to raise $1.5 billion

Reliance Jio is planning to raise an additional $1.5 billion through external commercial borrowings to fund its 5G capex. It is in talks with foreign banks including BNP Paribas, HSBC and MUFG Bank. The latest fundraising is in addition to a $2.5 billion offshore syndicated loan to buy 5G network equipment from Ericsson and Nokia.

Why it’s important: The foreign fundraising has become possible after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased norms to arrest the slide of theRupee against the US Dollar. The hurry in spending capex comes after government pressure to accelerate 5G rollout in the country.

Government to meet investors to gauge interest in Concor divestment

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has called for a pre-expression of interest roadshow of prospective bidders this week to judge investor interest in the divestment of Container Corporation of India (Concor). The invitees could include DP World, Adani Group, Vedanta Group, PSA International, Gateway Distriparks, Allcargo Logistics, Port of Singapore, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Why it’s important: The government seems to be keen on divesting Concor in this financial year to March. The cabinet’s recent decision of revising railway land licensing fee could make it easier for potential investors to take a favorable call.

Hindustan Unilever in talks to buy two food firms to widen product offerings

Hindustan Unilever is in talks to acquire majority stakes in consumer brands Wellbeing Nutrition and Conscious Food to strengthen its product portfolio. Wellbeing Nutrition is a plant-based nutrition company and Conscious Food sells packaged organic food items. The Wellbeing Nutrition transaction is likely to be around $20 million. The size of the Conscious Food deal is not known.

Why it’s important: Hindustan Unilever has been looking to enter the nutraceutical space that has high growth potential and has seen interest from both institutional and strategic investors.

HDFC merger likely to be completed months ahead of schedule

HDFC Bank has said it could complete its planned merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) ahead of time by the first quarter of 2023-24 instead of the target of the third quarter. The private lender has received regulatory approval to convene a meeting of shareholders to vote on the $40 billion merger plan announced in April this year.

Why it’s important: The merger will create a financial services behemoth. The process of merger is expected to take 7-8 months after regulatory approval.

Rupee will withstand the recent strengthening of dollar, says finance minister

The Rupee will withstand the recent strengthening of the Dollar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, reiterating the central bank’s prediction that the Indian economy will grow at 7 percent in the current financial year. The RBI was working to contain the Rupee’s volatility, she said. The Rupee will find its own level, Sitharaman added.

Why it’s important: Global investors are fleeing to dollar assets as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is tightening its monetary policy. All currencies of emerging markets have suffered as a result. However, the Indian Rupee has performed much better than many other similar currencies.

Banks start raising rates as credit demand outpaces deposit collections

Banks in India have started raising deposit rates gradually as credit growth continues to outpace deposits at a time system liquidity is drying up. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank have recently raised deposit rates, and many more are likely to follow suit. The current hikes, including special festive season offers, have taken interest rates in some deposit brackets to 7 percent and above.

Why it’s important: Banks are typically reluctant to raise deposit rates, but lack of sufficient liquidity seems to have forced their hands. The higher demand for loans can only be met by raising deposits.

Greenko to raise up to $4.5 billion for renewable energy projects

Renewable energy conglomerate Greenko Group is planning to raise up to $4.5 billion in a mix of equity and debt from local banks. It will invest the amount in various projects over the next three years. Greenko has received commitments from its shareholders for an equity contribution of $1.3 billion. Its Mauritius arm is looking to raise $750 million via green bonds. The remaining $2.45 billion will come from the Indian banks.

Why it’s important: India’s ambitious green energy targets have spurred firms in the space to ramp up their expansion plans significantly. Lenders are also keen to participate as energy transition is likely to fetch handsome returns.

Metro AG to sell Indian business only if the valuation is right

German wholesaler Metro AG will sell its India business only if it gets the desired valuation. If that doesn’t happen, it could continue running the business with a minority stake sale to a private equity investor. Reliance and the CP Group have been undertaking due diligence of Metro’s India operations. Reliance’s non-binding bid to acquire Metro Cash and Carry is reportedly pegged at Rs 5,600 crore and that of CP Group at Rs 8,000 crore.

Why it’s important: There is an ongoing consolidation in organized big retail in India, which is why there is interest in acquiring the wholesale business of Metro. But the enterprise value is proving to be a sticky issue.

