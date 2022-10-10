#1. Direct tax collections jump 23.8 percent to Rs 8.98 lakh crore till October 8

Gross direct tax revenue rose 23.8 percent to Rs 8.98 lakh crore in 2022-23 up to October 8 from a year earlier, government data showed. After refunds, direct taxes were higher by 16.3 percent to Rs7.45 lakh crore, or 52.5 percent of the Rs 14.2 lakh crore budget estimated for the financial year. High nominal GDP growth at 26.5 percent in the June quarter boosted tax revenue. GST collection was up 27 percent in the six months to September from a year ago, showing strong growth in indirect taxes as well.

Why it’s important: Robust tax revenue provides the government a cushion to meet higher food and fertilizer subsidies while staying within the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP.

#2. Government to look to slashing non-priority expenditure in next year’s budget

When the finance ministry starts it pre-budget meetings with central departments and ministries from October 10, its biggest challenge will be to identify and cut non-priority spending to meet the 2022-fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP. Capital expenditure is unlikely to be touched, while most of the spending on subsidies and welfare schemes are locked in.

Why it’s important: Trimming expenditure would be crucial for the central government because robust direct and indirect tax collection in the current financial year may not entirely offset the huge expansion in food and fertilizer subsidies.

#3. Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio to raise up to $4 billion through overseas loans

Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio are in talks with lenders to raise up to $1. 5 billion (Rs 12,400 crore) and $2. 5 billion (Rs 20,600 crore), respectively, in foreign loans. Reliance Industries is in talks with a group of lenders including Barclays, HSBC and MUFG Bank. The company doesn’t require prior regulatory approval as the Reserve Bank recently relaxed the rules for external commercial borrowings of up to $1. 5 billion. Reliance Jio is in talks with Bank of America, BNP, HSBC and Societe Generale to arrange an offshore syndicated loan.

Why it’s important: Reliance Industries is raising the overseas loans to fund its capital expenditure plan. Reliance Jio is borrowing to buy 5G network equipment from Ericsson and Nokia.

#4. Adani group looking to raise $10 billion from global investors

Gautam Adani and his family are in early talks with investors, including Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and other wealth and private equity funds, to raise at least $10 billion. The capital will be raised via multiple tranches and likely through the sale of stakes in Adani Group firms or promoter group-associated entities.

Why it’s important: Adani needs more money to fund its huge expansion plans in clean energy, ports, and cement businesses. The conglomerate is already highly leveraged and capital infusion by diluting stake is a way around that.

#5. Corporate earnings may shrink in fiscal second quarter on slower sales growth

The September quarter of 2022-23 could mark the end of the unprecedented rise in earnings of India companies in the aftermath of the covid pandemic. Most brokerages expect a contraction in corporate earnings and a moderation in revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter. According to various estimates, India’s top 50 companies on the Nifty are expected to report a collective net profit of Rs 1.38 lakh crore, down 5.5 percent from Rs 1.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2021-22. It would be the first annualized decline in corporate earnings after eight consecutive quarters of expansion.

Why it’s important: The shrinkage is likely due a demand slowdown, decline in commodity prices and squeezed margins in sectors such as IT, FMCG and cement.

#6. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala group approaches Barclays to prepay loans worth Rs 500 crore

As Rare, the empire built by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, recasts itself after the death of its founder, it has approached Barclays to prepay Rs 500 crore borrowed last year from one of the arms of the British lender. The debt went towards funding part of Jhunjhunwala’s stake acquisition in Zydus Cadila’s animal healthcare business. The money was raised by Rare Equity Pvt Ltd, a company belonging to the Rare family.

Why it’s important: The move could be aimed at cutting down on trading and speculation, and concentrating purely on long-term investments, keeping in mind the interests of Jhunjhunwala’s family members.

#7. Regulatory action forces return worth Rs 510 crore in profiteering by domestic firms

Businesses have so far returned Rs 510 crore allegedly profiteered from consumers. They face the prospect of returning a larger amount to consumers, according to official estimates on the regulatory action on GST-related profiteering by the industry. Companies have either returned to individual consumers or have deposited in designated consumer welfare funds a total amount of Rs 510 crore, out of a total allegedly profiteered amount of Rs 1,500 crore, after notices issued by the National Anti-profiteering Authority.

Why it’s important: The anti-profiteering action is not to regulate profit making but to ensure benefits of lowered tax rates in public interest is quickly passed on to consumers. This oversight is expected to soon pass on to the revamped Competition Commission of India.

#8. 5G push likely to raise digital and telecom’s share in capex in the next five years

The telecom and digital sector sa the biggest increase in its share in the overall capex across industries in the past five years, up from 9 percent during 2013-17 to 17 percent in 2018-22. Capex spendings of telecom companies in 2018-22 went up nearly two and a half times to Rs 3.45 lakh crore, against Rs 1.44 lakh in the previous five years, according to a Centrum Broking report of data from over 150 companies. It has made the telecom and digital sector the second-largest capex contributor, behind oil and gas between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Why it’s important: The share of capex from digital and telecom sector is likely to get even bigger in the next five years as the rollout of 5G services picks up pace.

#9. Government may change duty on steel exports in next year’s budget

Steelmakers hoping for an early end to the export duty levied earlier this year may have to wait till next year’s budget, with the government deciding to examine the metal’s price trend over an extended period before removing the levy. Steel prices, which fell for three months after the export duty was imposed, firmed up marginally in September, and the government wants more data on prices and the demand-supply situation before reworking the duty.

Why it’s important: Although export levies shrink margins of steelmakers, higher local prices and expectations of healthy domestic demand may help them offload inventory within the country.

#10. Coal inventories accumulate at ports as buyers back out

After extra efforts to import coal amid a fuel crisis earlier this year, Coal India, the country’s biggest miner, is now finding it tough to get buyers for its imported coal lying at the ports. Coal India has so far imported 300,000 tons of coal out of a total tendered quantity of 6 million tons.

Why it’s important: Lowered temperatures, moderating power demand, and increased domestic coal production have made other private firms rethink their coal import plans. Energy security strategies need to be better thought through in the future.