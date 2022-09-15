Indian investors turn cautious as commodity prices continue to rise

Stock investors in India are watching the recent rise in the price of key raw materials, including coal, gas, and copper, with concern as inflation appears to be more stubborn than they had hoped. The higher-than-expected retail inflation in august jolted the stocks rally in the country as investors expected cooling price pressures would prompt the Reserve Bank to moderate interest rate hikes.

Why it’s important: The recent rise in coal prices and the consistent firmness in natural gas prices are being perceived by investors as serious threats to inflation and company earnings.

Byju’s witness higher losses of Rs 4,588 crore in delayed results for 2020-21

Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, has seen revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 2021 readjusted to Rs 2,280 crore even as it incurred massive losses of Rs 4,588 crore, up from just Rs 262 crore in 2019-20. This marks a significant drop of 48 percent from the projected revenue of about Rs 4,400 crore in the unaudited results of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which runs the edtech firm. The Bengaluru-based startup, valued at $22 billion, has seen the filing of its audited results delayed for nearly 18 months as Deloitte’s audit arm raised concerns over several contentious issues in the company’s accounts.

Why it’s important: Byju’s has been facing scrutiny over its accounting practices in recent months, which has delayed publishing its financial results. The widening losses are a cause for concern.

IT stocks face dismal outlook due to multiple headwinds, may fall further

Share prices across India’s IT sector have seen sharp falls in recent times. While the Nifty has risen 1 percent in the past month, the IT Index has dropped 5.9 percent. Many individual shares have done worse. On Wednesday, both the S&P BSE IT and Nifty IT indices were top sectoral losers, down by over 3 percent.

Why it’s important: IT companies have been facing margin pressure as the US economy stalls. Revenues of software services exporters are expected to take a hit as demand is likely to slowdown in the US. There is a chance that IT stocks will continue to trend lower until valuations become attractive.

Private sector leads in new investments despite reservations by finance minister

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has wondered why Indian businesses weren’t stepping up spending despite tax cuts and other fiscal incentives. However, the private sector holds the lion’s share in new investments, both overall and in manufacturing, led by a handful of large corporate groups, according to a Mint analysis. A total of Rs 9.3 lakh crore worth of capital expenditure projects were announced in manufacturing in 2021-22, out of which private firms accounted for 94 percent, shows data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Indian companies had a share of 81 percent, and foreign companies had a share of 13 percent, with the remaining coming from government projects.

Why it’s important: The finance minister’s concerns could be due to the fact that a large proportion of the new investments are announced by a handful of big conglomerates. As capacity utilization improves, there is a likelihood of increased participation from the other private firms, but India Inc’s animal spirits are concentrated at the top of the league right now.

Commerce minister warns automakers against forcing parts makers to import

A few automakers, global as well as Indian, were not letting local component manufacturers localize their production and forcing them to import from suppliers they preferred, commerce minister Piyush Goyal has said. The government views this matter seriously, the minister noted.

Why it’s important: The remarks by the commerce minister could be seen in the context of trade facilitation and ease of doing business. He is placing emphasis on India becoming increasingly self-reliant on manufacturing.

Government to soon seek expressions of interest on IDBI Bank privatisation

The central government will soon seek expressions of interest to sell its stake in IDBI Bank. The state-owned lender was under the Reserve Bank’s prompt corrective action framework from May 2017 to March 2021. Two months after the bank exited the framework, the cabinet committee on economic affairs gave in-principle approval for its strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control.

Why it’s important: The stake sale in IDBI Bank will be the first instance of privatizing a public sector bank in India. If the sale is concluded in the current financial year, it will help the government to meet its divestment target.

Western importers asking Indian suppliers for cheaper goods as high inflation bites

US and European importers of merchandise like bags, apparel and jewelry are asking Indian suppliers to ship cheaper products, as the purchasing power of consumers in western markets has declined due to persistently high inflation. Shoes and bags made of synthetic leather are increasingly replacing items of natural leather, as they are 35 percent cheaper. Buyers are seeking a cut in export prices for apparel, and demand has increased for lab-grown diamonds, which cost less than half.

Why it’s important: As inflation continues to remain high in western markets, demand for cheaper goods is likely to rise. This will lead to lower revenues and higher margin pressure for Indian exporters.

Reliance Retail likely to double borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore

Reliance Retail is likely to seek shareholder approval to double its borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore. Its borrowings on March 31 stood at Rs 40,000 crore and an increase in the ceiling will give it headway to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore as debt. The company will seek shareholder approval in its upcoming annual general meeting on September 30 to raise the limit currently set at Rs 50,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Reliance Retail has started accelerating it plans for future growth and expansion to become one of the dominant players in the retail space. The higher borrowing limit will give it more elbow room to invest in expansion.

Nearly half of Darjeeling tea estates on the block as business shrinks and costs mount

Nearly half of Darjeeling’s tea estates, numbering around 35-40, are up for sale as planters are unable to run operations in the absence of global buyers from Europe and Japan, who used to buy good volumes of Darjeeling tea, and increasing production cost. Recessionary pressure in Europe, a top export destination for Darjeeling tea, is keeping buyers away from this premium brew.

Why it’s important: A liquidity crisis, high wages and falling tea prices are impacting the profitability of Darjeeling planters, forcing them to look out for buyers.

GAIL looks for options as Russian gas supplies stopped in May

GAIL India is looking for options to source liquefied natural gas after Russian giant Gazprom halted supplies in May. Efforts are underway to resume supplies, but no headway has been made. To bridge the deficit, state-run GAIL has resorted to spot purchases in Qatar, the US and Australia, among others.

Why it’s important: The default in Gazprom’s contracted supplies has caused concern in the Indian energy sector. It makes sense for India to diversify its sources of natural gas and seek long-term contracts to protect against price rise.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.